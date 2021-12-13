eShram Portal: Register online for free and get Rs 2 lakh benefit, here’s how

New Delhi: Do you want to sign up for the eShram Portal? You can register on the portal by going to the eShram official website and clicking on the link eshram.gov.in, or by going to Common Service Centres (CSC) and State Government field offices in districts/sub-districts. If you are being registered by someone else, you must give all of the necessary permanent address information during the registration procedure. CSC has alerted the public about this by tweeting about it on its official Twitter account.

"What if I told you that Filling out the eShram Registration form with your permanent address... - Inquire about the beneficiaries' permanent addresses. In the ADDRESS panel, uncheck the option 'is permanent address the same as current address?' "According to the tweet, The Common Services Centres (CSCeGov) are a government of India organisation that is part of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Why you should register on eShram

Unorganized workers receive a PMSBY Accidental Insurance cover of INR 2 lakh after registering. Additionally, all unorganised worker social security benefits will be given through this platform in the future.

This gateway will be used to provide critical support to eligible unorganised employees in emergency and pandemic-like conditions.

It's also a good idea to input information only after getting confirmation from the beneficiary. The central government launched the eShram portal for the benefit of unorganised employees, as is well known. It is a consolidated database of unorganised workers that has been seeded with Aadhaar, and unorganised workers can register for free on the portal.

As previously said, you must visit the official website of eShram by clicking on the URL eshram.gov.in to register on the portal. To complete the registration procedure, documents such as an Aadhaar number, an Aadhaar connected mobile number, and a bank account number will be required.

How to register on eShram Portal?

By accessing the official website of the eShram Portal, you can register online. Here's a step-by-step guide.:

Step 1: Visit the eShram portal's official website at eshram.gov.in.

Step 2. On the home page, click on the 'Register on eSHRAM' link.

Step 3. After that, enter your Aadhaar-linked cellphone number and captcha code, then click Send OTP.

Step 4: To finish the registration procedure, follow the on-screen instructions.

Workers who do not have an Aadhaar-linked cellphone number can register using biometric authentication at their nearest CSC.

Who are unorganised workers?

Unorganized workers are those who work from home, are self-employed, or are paid to work in the unorganised sector and are not members of ESIC or EPFO.

