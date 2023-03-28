Explained: PAN-Aadhar Link Deadline Is March 31; Here's What To Do If Your Linking Failed Even After Paying Rs 1000

New Delhi: The deadline to link PAN with Aadhar is March 31. 2023. As the deadline draws closer, many users lament their inability to link their PAN and Aadhar after paying the Rs 1000 fee.

Some users allege they receive issues while paying for PAN-Aadhar linking, while others assert that their PAN-Aadhar connecting is incomplete because of name mismatches. These users can take the following actions, according to information found on the Income Tax website.

Case 1: What To Do If Payment Not Reflecting On E-Filing Portal?

The payment made at e-Pay tax/ NSDL (now Protean) may take a few days to reflect on the e-Filing portal, according to the Income Tax Department's website. As a result, it suggests that taxpayers try submitting PAN-Aadhaar connection requests 4-5 days after making a payment.

"Details on Challan will also be updated in 26AS." If you still can't submit the request, you should verify whether or not the payment was done using minor head code 500. (See Question 13.) If so, you can file a complaint or get in touch with Helpdesk," it continues.

Case 2: Paid Fees Under Minor Head 500 By Mistake? Here's What Are Options

You will not get any refund in this case. According to the department, there is no provision for a return of fees paid under Section 234H for the minor Head 500's late linking of PAN-Aadhaar.

Case 3: Payment Done But Aadhar-PAN Linking Fails?

If your payment is made but due to some obstacles your Aadhar is not linked with your PAN, then don't worry. You don't have to make the payment again. According to the department, while resubmitting an Aadhaar-PAN linking request, the same challan may be taken into account.

Case 4: Linked Wrong Aadhar To Your PAN?

If you accidentally linked the wrong Aadhaar to your PAN and then had your Aadhaar delinked, you will need to pay the costs once more in order to submit a new PAN-Aadhaar linking request.

Case 5: Name Mismatch? Here's What To Do

According to the Income Tax Department, users should update their information in the PAN or Aadhaar databases to verify that both have the same information.

Via the TIN-NSDL website or the PANOnline Portal of UTIISL, PAN data can be updated. The UIDAI website allows for the updating of Aadhaar information.