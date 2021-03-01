हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
E-filing

Facing issues with income tax e-Filing accounts? Here’s how to report misuse of it

Now, if you think your e-Filing account may have been compromised or accessed in an unauthorized manner, then you may be a victim of cybercrime. In order to report these issues, you need to make a formal complaint to the local police or inform the cyber cell authorities about your grievances.

Online frauds have become very common these days. Cybercriminals are waiting for one mistake of an online user and they are leaving no stone unturned to make them regret it.

Now, if you think your e-Filing account may have been compromised or accessed in an unauthorized manner, then you may be a victim of cybercrime. 

In order to report these issues, you need to make a formal complaint to the local police or inform the cyber cell authorities about your grievances.

You may file an online criminal complaint/FIR by visiting https://cybercrime.gov.in/, an initiative of the Government of India to facilitate victims/complainants to report cybercrime complaints online. 

Also, to be safe, you should not share any sensitive information like password, login credentials, and others with anyone as that can create huge trouble for you

Any information pertaining to the alleged cybercrime will be shared by the Income Tax Department with the relevant law enforcement authorities when so summoned under their statutory powers of investigation.

