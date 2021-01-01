Fact check: NPCI dismisses reports of charges on UPI transactions; says don't fall prey to incorrect information

New Delhi: National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said that the news about UPI transactions being charged from January 1, 2021 is incorrect and has requested everyone not to fall prey to such incorrect information.

NPCI has urged all the customers to not believe in such stories and continue to perform uninterrupted and convenient UPI transactions.

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay. NPCI also launched UPI 2.0 to offer a more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants.

NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India’s aspiration to be a fully digital society.