Family Pension latest update! Income limit of differently abled dependents raised

New Delhi: The government has increased the income limit of disabled dependents for family pension.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said that government has increased in “income limit of Children/Siblings suffering from mental or physical disability for family pension. Increase from present eligibility income of Rs. 9,000/- per month from sources other than family pension, along with dearness relief.”

“Ministry of Defence, Government of India has taken a decision to enhance the income criteria for grant of family pension to children/siblings suffering from mental or physical disability. Accordingly, such child/sibling shall be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate i.e 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible thereon,” the ministry statement said.

The financial benefit in such cases shall accrue with effect from 08.02.2021.

Presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if overall monthly income of disabled child/sibling from sources other than family pension is not more than Rs. 9,000/- along with dearness relief thereon.

