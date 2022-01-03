FD Alert! Bank of Baroda revises interest rates on various Fixed Deposits effective 01 January 2022 --Check new rates here

New Delhi: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has revised interest rates on a variety of fixed deposits effective from 01 January, 2022. The new interest rates on BoB FD is applicable on Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits from Rs 2 Crore to upto Rs 10 Crore.

Check out Bank of Baroda’s new Fixed Deposit Interest Rates For Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %) Rs. 2 Crore to upto Rs. 10 Crore (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)

Tenors Rs 2 Cr. to upto Rs 10 Cr. 7 days to 14 days 2.90 15 days to 45 days 2.90 46 days to 90 days 2.90 91 days to 180 days 3.25 181 days to 270 days 3.50 271 days & above

and less than 1 year 3.50 1 year 3.80 Above 1 Year and

upto 2 Years 4.00 Above 2 Years and

upto 3 Years 4.00 Above 3 Years and

upto 5 Years 4.00 Above 5 Years and

upto 10 Years 4.00

Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs 10 Crores to upto Rs 50 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022 )

Maturity Range Amount of Deposit Per receipt Above Rs 10 cr. to upto Rs 25 cr. Above Rs 25 cr. to upto Rs 50 cr. 7 days to 14 days 2.90 2.90 15 days to 45 days 2.90 2.90 46 days to 90 days 2.90 2.90 91 days to 180 days 2.90 2.90 181 days to 270 days 3.12 3.12 271 days & above and

less than 1 year 3.05 3.05 1 year 3.80 3.80 Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years 3.60 3.60 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 3.60 3.60 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 3.60 3.60 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years ** **

Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs 50 Crores to upto Rs.100 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022 )

Tenors Amount of Deposit Per receipt Above Rs 50 cr. to upto Rs 100cr. 7 days to 14 days 2.90 15 days to 45 days 2.90 46 days to 90 days 2.90 91 days to 180 days 2.90 181 days to 270 days 3.12 271 days & above and

less than 1 year 3.05 1 year 3.80 Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years 3.60 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 3.60 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 3.60 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years **

Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs.100 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022 )

Tenors Amount of Deposit Per receipt Above Rs 100 cr. to upto Rs 500cr. Above Rs 500 cr. to upto Rs 1000cr. Above Rs 1000 cr. 7 days to 14 days 2.90 2.90 2.90 15 days to 45 days 2.90 2.90 2.90 46 days to 90 days 2.90 2.90 2.90 91 days to 180 days 2.90 2.90 2.90 181 days to 270 days 3.12 3.12 3.12 271 days & above and

less than 1 year 3.05 3.05 3.05 1 year 3.80 3.80 3.80 Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years 3.60 3.60 3.60 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 3.60 3.60 3.60 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 3.60 3.60 3.60 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years ** ** **

For Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (domestic) Accounts (Non Callable) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)

Tenors ROI for Deposits of Rs. 2 Cr.

to upto Rs. 10 Cr. Above Rs. 10 Cr.

to upto Rs. 25 Cr. Above Rs. 25 Cr.

to upto Rs. 50 Cr. Above Rs. 50 Cr.

to upto Rs. 100 Cr. Above Rs. 100 Cr.

to upto Rs 500 Cr. Above Rs. 500 Cr.

to upto Rs 1000 Cr. Above Rs. 1000 Cr. 1 year 3.90 3.90 3.90 3.90 3.90 3.90 3.90 Above 1 Years and upto 2 Years 4.10 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years 4.10 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years 4.10 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 3.70 Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years 4.10 - - - - - -

NRE Term (Rupee) Deposits (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)

Maturity Range Rs.2 crore to upto Rs. 10 crores 1 Year 3.80 > 1 yr. upto 2 yrs. 4.00 > 2 yrs. upto 3 yrs. 4.00 > 3 yrs. upto 5 yrs. 4.00 >5 years upto 10 years 4.00

NRE Term Deposits of Above Rs. 10 crores to upto Rs.50 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)

Maturity Range Amount of Deposit Per receipt Above Rs.10 cr. to upto Rs.25 cr . Above Rs.25 cr. to upto Rs.50 cr. 1 year 3.80 3.80 > 1 year up to 2 years 3.60 3.60 > 2 years up to 3 years 3.60 3.60

NRE Term Deposits of Above Rs. 50 crores and More (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)

Maturity Range Amount of Deposit Per receipt Above Rs.50 cr. to Rs.100 cr Above Rs.100 cr. to Rs.500 cr Above Rs.500 cr. to Rs.1000 cr Above Rs.1000 cr 1 year 3.80 3.80 3.80 3.80 > 1 yr. upto 2 yrs. **** **** **** **** > 2 yrs. upto 3 yrs **** **** **** **** > 3 yrs. upto 5 yrs. **** **** **** **** > 5 yrs. upto 10 yrs. **** **** **** ****

In the last few days, other banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have also revised their Fixed deposit rates.

