FD Alert! Bank of Baroda revises interest rates on various Fixed Deposits effective 01 January 2022 --Check new rates here

New Delhi: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has revised interest rates on a variety of fixed deposits effective from 01 January, 2022. The new interest rates on BoB FD is applicable on Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits from Rs 2 Crore to upto Rs 10 Crore.
Check out Bank of Baroda’s new Fixed Deposit Interest Rates For Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits [Per Annum] [Fresh & Renewal] [Callable] (ROI in %) Rs. 2 Crore to upto Rs. 10 Crore (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)
|Tenors
|Rs 2 Cr. to upto Rs 10 Cr.
|7 days to 14 days
|2.90
|15 days to 45 days
|2.90
|46 days to 90 days
|2.90
|91 days to 180 days
|3.25
|181 days to 270 days
|3.50
|271 days & above
and less than 1 year
|3.50
|1 year
|3.80
|Above 1 Year and
upto 2 Years
|4.00
|Above 2 Years and
upto 3 Years
|4.00
|Above 3 Years and
upto 5 Years
|4.00
|Above 5 Years and
upto 10 Years
|4.00
Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs 10 Crores to upto Rs 50 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022 )
|Maturity Range
|Amount of Deposit Per receipt
|Above Rs 10 cr. to upto Rs 25 cr.
|Above Rs 25 cr. to upto Rs 50 cr.
|7 days to 14 days
|2.90
|2.90
|15 days to 45 days
|2.90
|2.90
|46 days to 90 days
|2.90
|2.90
|91 days to 180 days
|2.90
|2.90
|181 days to 270 days
|3.12
|3.12
|271 days & above and
less than 1 year
|3.05
|3.05
|1 year
|3.80
|3.80
|Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years
|3.60
|3.60
|Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years
|3.60
|3.60
|Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years
|3.60
|3.60
|Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years
|**
|**
Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs 50 Crores to upto Rs.100 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022 )
|Tenors
|Amount of Deposit Per receipt
|Above Rs 50 cr. to upto Rs 100cr.
|7 days to 14 days
|2.90
|15 days to 45 days
|2.90
|46 days to 90 days
|2.90
|91 days to 180 days
|2.90
|181 days to 270 days
|3.12
|271 days & above and
less than 1 year
|3.05
|1 year
|3.80
|Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years
|3.60
|Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years
|3.60
|Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years
|3.60
|Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years
|**
Interest Rates for Domestic Term Deposits & NRO Deposits of Above Rs.100 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022 )
|Tenors
|Amount of Deposit Per receipt
|Above Rs 100 cr. to upto Rs 500cr.
|Above Rs 500 cr. to upto Rs 1000cr.
|Above Rs 1000 cr.
|7 days to 14 days
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|15 days to 45 days
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|46 days to 90 days
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|91 days to 180 days
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|181 days to 270 days
|3.12
|3.12
|3.12
|271 days & above and
less than 1 year
|3.05
|3.05
|3.05
|1 year
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|Above 1 Year and upto 2 Years
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years
|3.60
|3.60
|3.60
|Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years
|**
|**
|**
For Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit (domestic) Accounts (Non Callable) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)
|Tenors
|ROI for Deposits of Rs. 2 Cr.
to upto Rs. 10 Cr.
|Above Rs. 10 Cr.
to upto Rs. 25 Cr.
|Above Rs. 25 Cr.
to upto Rs. 50 Cr.
|Above Rs. 50 Cr.
to upto Rs. 100 Cr.
|Above Rs. 100 Cr.
to upto Rs 500 Cr.
|Above Rs. 500 Cr.
to upto Rs 1000 Cr.
|Above Rs. 1000 Cr.
|1 year
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|3.90
|Above 1 Years and upto 2 Years
|4.10
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Above 2 Years and upto 3 Years
|4.10
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Above 3 Years and upto 5 Years
|4.10
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Above 5 Years and upto 10 Years
|4.10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
NRE Term (Rupee) Deposits (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)
|Maturity Range
|Rs.2 crore to upto Rs. 10 crores
|1 Year
|3.80
|> 1 yr. upto 2 yrs.
|4.00
|> 2 yrs. upto 3 yrs.
|4.00
|> 3 yrs. upto 5 yrs.
|4.00
|>5 years upto 10 years
|4.00
NRE Term Deposits of Above Rs. 10 crores to upto Rs.50 Crores (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)
|Maturity Range
|Amount of Deposit Per receipt
|Above Rs.10 cr. to upto Rs.25 cr.
|Above Rs.25 cr. to upto Rs.50 cr.
|1 year
|3.80
|3.80
|> 1 year up to 2 years
|3.60
|3.60
|> 2 years up to 3 years
|3.60
|3.60
NRE Term Deposits of Above Rs. 50 crores and More (Fresh & Renewal) (w.e.f. 01.01.2022)
|Maturity Range
|Amount of Deposit Per receipt
|Above Rs.50 cr. to Rs.100 cr
|Above Rs.100 cr. to Rs.500 cr
|Above Rs.500 cr. to Rs.1000 cr
|Above Rs.1000 cr
|1 year
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|3.80
|> 1 yr. upto 2 yrs.
|****
|****
|****
|****
|> 2 yrs. upto 3 yrs
|****
|****
|****
|****
|> 3 yrs. upto 5 yrs.
|****
|****
|****
|****
|> 5 yrs. upto 10 yrs.
|****
|****
|****
|****
In the last few days, other banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank have also revised their Fixed deposit rates.
