HDFC Bank

FD Alert! HDFC Bank increases interest rate on fixed deposits from April 6, check latest rates

Check out the table on Domestic/NRO and NRE Non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit rates applicable from today.

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has revised the Domestic/NRO and NRE Non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit rates greater than or equal to 5 Crore with effect from 06 April 2022.

Check out the table on Domestic/NRO and NRE Non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit rates applicable from today

Domestic/ NRO/ NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE ​​applicable from 6th April,2022

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore >=2 Crore to < 5 Crores
  Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00%
15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00%
30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25%
46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25%
61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 3.00% 3.50%
91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 3.35% 3.85%
6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.40% 4.90% 3.60% 4.10%
9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.40% 4.90% 3.70% 4.20%
1 Year 5.10% 5.60% 4.05% 4.55%
1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10% 5.60% 4.20% 4.70%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20% 5.70% 4.50% 5.00%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.45% 5.95% 4.60% 5.10%
5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60% 6.35%* 4.60% 5.35%*

Here is the Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Greater Than Or Equal To 5 Crore

HDFC Bank says that the Bank computes interest based on the actual number of days in a year. In case, the Deposit is spread over a leap and a non-leap year, the interest is calculated based on the number of days i.e.,366 days in a leap year & 365 days in a non leap year.The period of Fixed Deposit is calculated in number of days. The Minimum tenure for earning FD interest is 7 days.

