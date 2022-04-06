FD Alert! HDFC Bank increases interest rate on fixed deposits from April 6, check latest rates

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has revised the Domestic/NRO and NRE Non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit rates greater than or equal to 5 Crore with effect from 06 April 2022.
Check out the table on Domestic/NRO and NRE Non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit rates applicable from today
Domestic/ NRO/ NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE applicable from 6th April,2022
|Tenor Bucket
|< 2 Crore
|>=2 Crore to < 5 Crores
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|Interest Rate (per annum)
|**Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
|7 - 14 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|2.50%
|3.00%
|15 - 29 days
|2.50%
|3.00%
|2.50%
|3.00%
|30 - 45 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|2.75%
|3.25%
|46 - 60 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|2.75%
|3.25%
|61 - 90 days
|3.00%
|3.50%
|3.00%
|3.50%
|91 days - 6 months
|3.50%
|4.00%
|3.35%
|3.85%
|6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths
|4.40%
|4.90%
|3.60%
|4.10%
|9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year
|4.40%
|4.90%
|3.70%
|4.20%
|1 Year
|5.10%
|5.60%
|4.05%
|4.55%
|1 year 1 day - 2 years
|5.10%
|5.60%
|4.20%
|4.70%
|2 years 1 day - 3 years
|5.20%
|5.70%
|4.50%
|5.00%
|3 year 1 day- 5 years
|5.45%
|5.95%
|4.60%
|5.10%
|5 years 1 day - 10 years
|5.60%
|6.35%*
|4.60%
|5.35%*

HDFC Bank says that the Bank computes interest based on the actual number of days in a year. In case, the Deposit is spread over a leap and a non-leap year, the interest is calculated based on the number of days i.e.,366 days in a leap year & 365 days in a non leap year.The period of Fixed Deposit is calculated in number of days. The Minimum tenure for earning FD interest is 7 days.
