HDFC Bank

FD alert! HDFC Bank revises interest rates on these Fixed Deposits, check complete rate table here

Check out the following tables for renewed HDFC Bank FD interest rates.

FD alert! HDFC Bank revises interest rates on these Fixed Deposits, check complete rate table here

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits. According to the HDFC BANK's official website, while some of the new rates are effective from 01 December 2021, some are applicable from 11 December 2021.

Check out these tables for renewed interest rates.

Domestic / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE (Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Less Than 5 Crore) Applicable from 1st December, 2021. (Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year.)

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore >=2 Crore to < 5 Crores
  Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)
7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00%
15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00%
30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25%
46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25%
61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 3.00% 3.50%
91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 3.00% 3.50%
6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.40% 4.90% 3.50% 4.00%
9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.40% 4.90% 3.65% 4.15%
1 Year 4.90% 5.40% 3.75% 4.25%
1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.00% 5.50% 3.75% 4.25%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15% 5.65% 4.40% 4.90%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.35% 5.85% 4.40% 4.90%
5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50% 6.25%* 4.40% 5.15%*

Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Greater Than Or Equal To 5 Crore

DOMESTIC/NRE/NRO TERM DEPOSITS INTEREST RATES FOR AMOUNTS GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO 5 CRS WEF 9th December, 2021

Non- Withdrawal Fixed Deposit Rates Greater Than Or Equal To 5 Cr. NON-WITHDRAWABLE DOMESTIC/NRE/NROTERM DEPOSITS INTEREST RATES FOR AMOUNTS GREATER THAN OR EQUAL TO 5 CRS WEF 9th Dec 2021

