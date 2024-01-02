Female Govt Employees May Now Nominate Child For Pension In Precedence To Husband

New Delhi: A female government servant/Female Pensioner may make a request for grant of family pension after her death to her eligible child/children, in precedence to her husband in the event of marital discord, said Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

"...it has been decided that in case divorce proceedings in respect of a female Government servant/female pensioner are pending in a Court of Law, or the female Government servant/female pensioner has filed a case against her husband under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act or Dowry Prohibition Act or under Indian Penal Code, such female Government servant/Female Pensioner may make a request for grant of family pension after her death to her eligible child/children, in precedence to her husband," the ministry said.

As per the provisions of sub-rule (8) and sub-rule (9) of Rule 50 of CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, if a deceased Government servant or pensioner is survived by a spouse, family pension is first granted to the spouse and the children and other family members become eligible for family pension, on their turn, only after the spouse of the deceased Government servant/pensioner becomes ineligible for family pension or dies.

However, after the ammendment CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, female Government servant/female pensioner may make a request in writing to the concerned Head of Office to the effect that, in the event of her death during the pendency of any of the aforesaid proceedings, family pension may be granted to her eligible child/children in precedence to her spouse in case of marital discord.

However, where the deceased female Government servant/female pensioner is survived by a widower and no child/children is eligible for family pension on the date of death of the female Government servant/female pensioner, family pension shall be payable to the widower.

Also, Where the deceased female Government servant/female pensioner is survived by a widower with a minor child/children or a child/children suffering from disorder or disability of mind including the mentally retarded, the family pension in respect of the deceased shall be payable to the widower, provided he is the guardian of such child/children and if the widower ceases to be the guardian of such child/children, such family pension shall be payable to the child through the person who is the actual guardian of such child/children. Where the minor child, after attaining the age of majority, remains eligible for family pension, the family pension shall become payable to such child from the date on which he/she attains the age of majority.

Where the deceased female Government servant/female pensioner is survived by a widower with a child/children who has/have attained the age of majority but is or are eligible for family pension, the family pension shall be payable to such child/children, said the ministry.