File revised Income Tax Return online for manually filed return – Know who needs to file revised ITR

New Delhi: The Income Tax department has enabled the facility to upload online Revised Return for the returns filed manually or Paper Filed Returns.

It means those people who are liable for filing a revised ITR can now do so via e-Filing even if they had filed their ITR in manual form.

The ncome Tax department said that such taxpayer are required to suffix '0' (Zeros) in case the acknowledgment number of the original paper filed return is less than 15 digits. For example if the paper filed return acknowledgement number is - 1123456211, the taxpayer needs to suffix the Acknowledgment number as 112345621100000 in eFiled return.

Who needs to file revised income tax return?

Revised return can be filed online under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act. If a person after furnishing the Income Tax Return finds any mistake, omission or any wrong statement then he/she is liable for a revised ITR filing. It can be mistake in the name spelling, bank account number etc. The revised IT return should be filed within prescribed time limit

When should you file revised income tax return?

A revised income return can be filed at any time during the assessment year or before the completion of the assessment; whichever is earlier. (w.e.f A.Y 2018-19). Those filing revised ITR for AY 18-19 need to do it before March 31.

However for the earlier Assessment Years preceding to the Assessment Year 2018-19 , a return can be revised before the expiry of one year from the end of the Assessment Year or before the completion of the assessment by the Department; whichever is earlier (till A.Y 2017-18), the Income Tax department has clarified.

How to file revised income tax return?

The process of filing belated return is the same as that of filing regular ITR. You need to select ITR form applicable to you and fill the form in the same manner as when you filed the return on time and choose the assessment year for which you are filing the belated return.