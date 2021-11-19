Filing ITR? IT Dept tells how you can file income tax return quickly, check steps

New Delhi: Income Tax Department, on Friday (Wednesday 19), said that taxpayers can file income tax returns (ITR) online using the e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in. According to the agency, the portal offers a safer and faster platform to file your income tax returns for AY 2021-22.

In a tweet, the Income Tax Department also highlighted that more than 1.76 crore taxpayers have already got their ITRs processed for AY 2021-22. And if you haven’t filed ITR yet, you can easily do so by going to the official website.

“More than 1.76Cr+ Taxpayers have got their ITRs processed for AY 2021-22. We urge you to file your ITR by accessing the e-filing portal http://incometax.gov.in Quicker filing, Quicker processing!” the Income Tax Department said, adding, “Sooner the better. File Now!”

For filing ITR via the e-filing portal, you’ll need to visit incometax.gov.in and log in with your username and password. In the next step, you will need to select the ‘e-file’ option, followed by clicking on the ‘File Income Tax Return’ tab.

Now, select the assessment year, and click the online option when the portal asks if you want to file ITR online or offline. On the next page, choose your account’s category from individual, Hindu Undivided Family (HUF) or others.

Now, you will need to select the form that you’ll be attaching with your ITR application from the two options: ITR-1 or ITR-4, according to a Mint report. In the next step, you will now have to provide reasons, if any, for applying for returns more than the basic exempted limit. Also Read: EPFO big update! PF member can file new nomination to change EPF nominee, here's how to do it online



In the final steps, you’ll need to verify your bank account and verify the information shared online by sharing a hard copy of all the supportive documents with the Income Tax Department. Once the ITR verification is completed, you’ll receive an income tax refund. Also Read: WhatsApp Payments: Here’s how to send and receive money via UPI

Live TV

#mute