New Delhi: A viral message is doing the rounds in the social media regarding financial assistance by the Finance Ministry. The message says that the Ministry of Finance is giving Rs 30,628 to every citizen as financial aid.

"After taking into consideration the financial crisis experienced by the Indian people, the Ministry of Finance decided to give every citizen an amount of ( INR 30,628 ) to reduce the severity of the crisis," said a blog/website.

The fake message further asks the people to register for getting the financial support and click upon a certain link.

Meanwhile, Busting the fraudulent message, PIB has said that this message is FAKE. PIB also said that no such aid has been announced by the Finance Ministry of India.

"A message with a link 'https://bit.ly/3P7CiPY' is doing the rounds on social media and is claiming to offer a financial aid of ₹30,628 in the name of the Ministry of Finance to every citizen," PIB tweeted.

A message with a link 'https://t.co/sn2Gms0jY9' is doing the rounds on social media and is claiming to offer a financial aid of ₹30,628 in the name of the Ministry of Finance to every citizen.#PIBFactCheck This message is FAKE No such aid is announced by @FinMinIndia pic.twitter.com/lIxBFgPqdR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 8, 2022

PIB from time to time advises that people should not click any such suspicious links being sent over as a viral message.

How to get messages fact-checked by PIB

If you get any such suspicious message, you can always know its authenticity and check if the news is for real or it is a fake news. For that, you need to send the message to https://factcheck.pib.gov.in. Alternatively you can send a WhatsApp message to +918799711259 for fact check. You can also send your message to pibfactcheck@gmail.com. The fact check information is also available on https://pib.gov.in.