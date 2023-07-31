Fincare Small Finance Bank Introduces All-New Debit Card Along With Mastercard, Offers These Benefits To Customers

New Delhi: Fincare Small Finance Bank on Monday announced that it has collaborated with Mastercard to introduce a new debit card packed with attractive benefits for its customers. This partnership aims to enhance the digital-first small finance bank's offerings by providing comprehensive financial solutions, including secure and seamless digital payments.

Fincare Small Finance Bank said that the newly launched Mastercard debit card comes with a host of user-friendly features, ensuring safer and more convenient digital transactions for cardholders. Key benefits of the card include:

Global Acceptance: Users can conduct transactions at countless locations worldwide.



Competitive Interest Rates: Cardholders can enjoy low interest rates on purchases and balance transfers.

Rewards Program: Every transaction allows cardholders to earn redeemable points.

Enhanced Security: The card leverages Mastercard's secure payment network for frictionless and secure transactions across various channels, including e-commerce and point-of-sale terminals.

Personalized Assistance: Round-the-clock customer support is available for cardholders.

Rajeev Yadav, MD & CEO of Fincare Small Finance Bank, said, "We are confident that this new card will become an indispensable aspect of our customers’ daily financial activities, providing them greater ease and confidence while making digital transactions."

Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard, said, "This collaboration with Fincare Small Finance Bank is a testimony to Mastercard’s continuous efforts to provide something special to its cardholders."

Fincare Small Finance Bank has a network of 1,231 outlets spread across 19 states and three union territories, covering 338 districts and 57,186 villages. The bank serves over 42 lakh customers and has a workforce of over 14,000 employees.