NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
FM NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's BIG Step: Asks banks to do THIS on priority

Banks need to pay more attention to their customers' facilities in order to make the loan procedure easier for borrowers, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 06:13 PM IST
  • Banks are not required to be flexible with credit underwriting requirements by assuming any negative risks on a proposal.
  • Banks need to pay more attention to their customers' facilities in order to make the loan procedure easier for borrowers.

Trending Photos

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's BIG Step: Asks banks to do THIS on priority

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Monday that banks need to focus more on being customer-friendly so that the process of obtaining loans is easier for borrowers.

The minister made it clear, however, that banks are not required to be flexible with credit underwriting requirements by assuming any negative risks on a proposal.Read More: Woman gets Rs 1,500 an hour to watch porn videos for research

According to the Finance Minister, banks need to pay more attention to their customers' facilities in order to make the loan procedure easier for borrowers. Read More: Post Office Scheme: Invest Rs 417 everyday to become a millionaire, here’s how

During the day-long meeting, the Finance Minister assessed the lenders' performance as well as a variety of topics including loan growth, asset quality, capital needs, and financial inclusion under the government's outreach programmes.

The conference takes place at a time when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has increased the repo rate — the key interest rate at which it loans money to commercial banks — by 90 basis points since May 4, as central banks struggle to combat persistently high inflation without stifling economic growth.

'Banks need to become more and more client friendly,' stated Sitharaman. However, it should not go to the point of incurring unfavourable risks. You are not required to take it. However, you must consider the ease of your clients and become more seamless.’

Dinesh Khara, SBI Chairman commented on this, saying that the bank's digitization effort is speeding up for the benefit of its clients. Customers will be relieved of their banking troubles as a result of this.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What other options did the government have on 'Agneepath'?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath Protest -- 'Veto Power' of 140 Crore Indians against reforms
DNA Video
DNA: What will happen next on Agneepath scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: Agneepath -- Government didn't learn anything from farmers protest?
DNA Video
DNA: Is your brain becoming a slave to mobile?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Trollers will face jail time in Japan, when India will bring such a law?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Will Agneepath scheme benefit or harm?
DNA Video
DNA: Why so much ruckus over 'Agneepath' scheme?
DNA Video
DNA: BTS Disbanding -- All 7 members will now perform solo?