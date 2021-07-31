Forgot your debit card? THIS bank will help you to withdraw cardless cash

Sometimes by mistake, we forget to carry our debit cards while planning to withdraw money from ATMs or when we find out that there is no cash while purchasing our groceries, we run to get cash from ATMs.

What if you get to know that you can easily withdraw cash from an ATM without any debit card? HDFC Bank has come up with a cardless cash withdrawal facility.

HDFC Bank tweeted, "Forgot your ATM Card? Don’t worry, HDFC Bank Cardless Cash is #DigitallyYours with 24X7 service to withdraw cash at all HDFC Bank ATMs. Enjoy instant and secure mode of cash withdrawals without an ATM / Debit Card."

The minimum withdrawal range is Rs 100 per transaction and it can go up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per day or Rs 25,000 per month for a beneficiary (The limits are subject to change as per regulatory guidelines).

Cardless Cash Withdrawal Process

The first process is to add a beneficiary that needs to be registered. This can be done via NetBanking and it is required only once per beneficiary.

Login to NetBanking

Select Funds Transfer tab >>> Request >>> Add a Beneficiary >>> Cardless Cash Withdrawal

Enter the beneficiary details, click on Add and Confirm

Confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP received for validation

Sending money to an added Beneficiary

Login to NetBanking

Select Fund Transfer >>> Cardless Cash Withdrawal

Choose the Debit Bank Account

Select beneficiary from the list of registered beneficiaries.

Check the beneficiary details, enter the amount, click on continue and confirm

Confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP to validate the transaction

The beneficiary will receive an SMS containing the OTP, nine-digit order ID, and the amount

Withdraw cash at HDFC Bank ATMs