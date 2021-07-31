Forgot your debit card? THIS bank will help you to withdraw cardless cash

Sometimes by mistake, we forget to carry our debit cards while planning to withdraw money from ATMs or when we find out that there is no cash while purchasing our groceries, we run to get cash from ATMs.
What if you get to know that you can easily withdraw cash from an ATM without any debit card? HDFC Bank has come up with a cardless cash withdrawal facility.
HDFC Bank tweeted, "Forgot your ATM Card? Don’t worry, HDFC Bank Cardless Cash is #DigitallyYours with 24X7 service to withdraw cash at all HDFC Bank ATMs. Enjoy instant and secure mode of cash withdrawals without an ATM / Debit Card."
The minimum withdrawal range is Rs 100 per transaction and it can go up to a maximum of Rs 10,000 per day or Rs 25,000 per month for a beneficiary (The limits are subject to change as per regulatory guidelines).
Cardless Cash Withdrawal Process
- The first process is to add a beneficiary that needs to be registered. This can be done via NetBanking and it is required only once per beneficiary.
- Login to NetBanking
- Select Funds Transfer tab >>> Request >>> Add a Beneficiary >>> Cardless Cash Withdrawal
- Enter the beneficiary details, click on Add and Confirm
- Confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP received for validation
Sending money to an added Beneficiary
- Login to NetBanking
- Select Fund Transfer >>> Cardless Cash Withdrawal
- Choose the Debit Bank Account
- Select beneficiary from the list of registered beneficiaries.
- Check the beneficiary details, enter the amount, click on continue and confirm
- Confirm the mobile number and enter the OTP to validate the transaction
- The beneficiary will receive an SMS containing the OTP, nine-digit order ID, and the amount
Withdraw cash at HDFC Bank ATMs
- The beneficiary goes to HDFC Bank ATM and chooses Cardless Cash
- Select the language
- Customers will be asked to enter OTP, beneficiary mobile number, nine digit order ID, amount of the transaction.
- After that, you can collect cash from the ATM.