Fraud Alert! Using a fake PAN card? Here’s how to know it

New Delhi: Warning: This is a Scam! The Permanent Account Number (PAN Card) card has become an essential document for all citizens in the country today. This is very important when opening a bank account or obtaining voter identification. It is also used as an identity proof document in conjunction with financial activities.

After July 2018, those who received a PAN card received one with an Enhanced Quick Response code. PAN is a number that is used to calculate taxes. As a result, when a number of fraud cases were reported, QR codes were implemented. The PAN card's QR code distinguishes between fraudulent and genuine PAN cards. All you'll need is a smartphone and the Income Tax Department's app for this.

How to detect fake PAN card

- Download the 'PAN QR Code Reader' app from the 'Play Store.'

- Keep in mind that you should only download apps that are developed by NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited.

Open the app after it has been downloaded. On the camera's viewfinder, you'll notice a green plus graphic.

Try to take a picture of the QR code on your PAN card using the viewfinder, just like we do with a camera.

- Make sure the QR code can be seen clearly.

- You will hear a beep once the camera has captured it. Following that, your phone will vibrate with the PAN information

All you have to do now is double-check that the card information matches the information on your phone.

If this information is available, your PAN card is authentic.

Live TV

#mute