From bank to LPG to WhatsApp-- These 5 changes are coming into effect from today, November 1

New Delhi: Several rules that have a major impact in the lives of common man are going to change from November. These rules pertain to banking, financial and other sectors.

Since these new rules are set to impact the day-to-day lives of a common man and hence it is important to know more about these changes in detail.

Here are 5 rules impacting common man that will change from November 2021

Bank of Baroda withdrawal charges

Starting today, Bank of Baroda will be charging a small fee on depositing and withdrawing money from the bank account.

Trains Timetable

Indian Railways is going to change the timetable of several trains across the country from today --these include timings change for 13,000 passenger trains and 7,000 goods trains.

LPG Cylinder Price

LPG prices for commercial cylinders was today increased by Rs 266. The price rise will be effective from today onwards. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Delhi will cost Rs 2000.50 from today onwards which was costing Rs 1734 earlier. The respite however is that there is no increase in domestic LPG cylinders by the petroleum companies. Commercial cylinders of the 19 kg in Mumbai will cost Rs Rs 1,950 as against its previous price of Rs 1,683. While in in Kolkata and Chennai, a 19-kg commercial cylinder will now costs Rs 2,073.50 and Rs 2,133 respectively.

WhatsApp changes

From November 1, WhatsApp will stop working on some iPhone and Android phones. The messaging app will not support Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

