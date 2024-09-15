From Extreme Poverty To Billionaire Barber: How Ramesh Babu Turned Hardship Into Collection Of 400 Luxury Cars

New Delhi: They say that ambition can shape your destiny and with hard work and dedication you can reach incredible heights. When you’re passionate about your goals even the toughest challenges become manageable. Ramesh Babu, a billionaire barber from Bangalore is a shining example of this belief in action.

Ramesh Babu faced several hardships in his early life. After his father passed away, his family struggled with severe poverty. It was even challenging for them to get food three times a day. Despite these challenges Ramesh chose to follow his father’s footsteps and became a barber.

Today, he is one of India’s wealthiest barbers and earns billions along the way. One of Ramesh Babu's standout achievements is his stunning collection of luxury cars, including Rolls Royce Ghosts, Mercedes-Benzes, Audis, and more. In today's success story, let's take a closer look at Ramesh Babu, India's ‘Billionaire Barber.’ He owns over 400 luxury vehicles, personally gives haircuts to his clients and still lives a remarkably humble life.

Early Life & Challenges

Ramesh Babu’s early life was challenging. After his father who was a barber passed away his mother had to work as a housemaid to support the family. Ramesh took on various odd jobs to help his mother. Ramesh took over his father’s barbershop after finishing tenth grade. Through relentless hard work and dedication he transformed it from a basic barbershop into a modern and stylish hair salon.

A Game-Changer in Car Rentals

Despite the uncertainties his determination was unwavering. He expanded his business in several ways, starting with a significant move in 1994. After saving up from his barbershop, Ramesh bought a Maruti Omni Van and launched a car rental business. This venture took off quickly which led to impressive success. Over time, his fleet grew to include high-end vehicles such as the Mercedes E-Class Sedan, BMW, Rolls Royce Ghost, Jaguar, Mercedes Maybach, and over 400 other luxury cars.

Founding Ramesh Tours and Travel

Ramesh Babu’s vision of ambition centers on performance, growth, and success. With this in mind, he founded Ramesh Tours and Travel, using his growing fleet of vehicles for rental across India. Not long after, he bought a Mercedes E-Class sedan, becoming the first person in the city to offer luxury cars for rent.

Building a High-End Collection and Serving Celebrities

Ramesh Babu took his luxury car collection to the next level by purchasing a Rolls Royce Ghost for around Rs 3 crore along with several high-end sedans from BMW, Jaguar, and Bentley. In 2017, he made headlines by acquiring a Rs 2.6 crore Maybach S600. His car service has been used by prominent figures like Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aamir Khan.