From Investment To Income: A Rs 5-7 Lakh Investment In This Business Idea Could Yield Rs 1.5 Lakh Monthly Returns

New Delhi: In the realm of balanced diets, juices often play a silent yet significant role, packed with essential nutrients and hydration. With India witnessing a surge in health consciousness, juice shops are not just offering fruit and vegetable blends but also protein shakes, tapping into a lucrative market for health-focused consumers.

Juice Business: Essential Requirements

To kickstart a juice corner, securing permission from the municipal corporation’s food authority is crucial. Once the regulatory aspect is sorted, setting up shop involves renting a space in the market and equipping it with necessary machinery like fruit mixers, cutting machines, and refrigerators. (Also Read: 10 IITians At The Helm Of World's Leading Tech Firms)

Juice Business: Audience

While targeting a broad audience is essential, catering to specific demographics like gym-goers and fitness enthusiasts can enhance business prospects. (Also Read: 'Return To Office Or...': TCS Issues Final Warning To Employees Doing Work From Home)

Offering special deals and promotions for this segment, and strategically locating the shop near fitness centers, can boost visibility and attract health-conscious clientele.

Juice Business: Investment Details

Starting a juice corner can prove to be a profitable venture, requiring an investment of approximately Rs 5-7 lakh for essential shop items. The market for juices remains robust year-round, making it an attractive business opportunity.

Juice Business: Profit Margins

The profit margin in the juice business can vary, but typically ranges from 50-70 percent on each glass of juice sold.

Juice Business: Profit

For instance, a day's sales totaling Rs 10,000 could yield a net profit of around Rs 5,000, depending on factors like sales volume and operational efficiency.