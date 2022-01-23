From January to December, check out the list of long weekends and public holidays

New Delhi: When the new year arrives, practically everyone spends the first few minutes of the year standing at the office notice board, doing careful calculations while glancing at the holiday list that HR has posted. Because the first thing that comes to mind is, "How many long weekends are there?" Or, alternatively, how many holidays can I transform into extended weekends?

And before long, the mind has slipped into a small vacation mindset, chit-chatting with coworkers and friends about it. To make your life a little easier, we've compiled a list of long weekends that the year 2022 has in store for us — and if everything goes according to plan, you'll be able to take 19 small vacations.

January- January 26 is Republic Day. However, it is not a long weekend.

February/March

Mahashivratri — March 1, Tuesday (You can take leave on Monday, Feb 28)

Holi — March 18, Friday (March 19 & 20 — Saturday and Sunday)

April

Mahavir Jayanti/Vaisakhi/ Dr Ambekar Jayanti — April 14, Thursday

Good Friday — April 15 (April 16 & 17 are Saturday & Sunday)

May

Eid-ul-Fitr — May 3, Tuesday (May 1 is Sunday, you can take leave on May 2, Monday)

Buddha Purnima — May 16, Monday (May 14 & 15 are Saturday & Sunday)

August

Muharram — August 8, Monday (Take leave on Aug 6 — Saturday)

Rakshabandhan (restricted) — August 11, Thursday (Take leave on Friday, Aug 12; Aug 13 & 14 are Saturday & Sunday)

Independence Day — August 15, Monday

Janmashthami — August 19, Friday (Take leave on Aug 20, Saturday; Aug 21 is Sunday)

Ganesh Chaturthi — August 31, Wednesday (Take leave on Sept 1, Thursday, which is one-and-a-half day Ganpati visarjan; Sept 2, Friday; Sept 3 & 4 are Saturday and Sunday)

