From PF, PAN card to cheque clearing system: These 10 rules will change from September

New Delhi: Several rules that have a major impact in the lives of common man are going to change from September that deals with banking, financial and other sectors.

Since these new rules are set to impact the day-to-day lives of a common man and hence it is important to know more about these changes in detail.

Here are 10 rules impacting common man that will change from September 2021

GST new rule

GSTN said in its advisory that Rule-59(6) of Central GST Rules which provides for restriction in the filing of GSTR-1, will come into effect from September 1, 2021. The new rule implements that a “registered person shall not be allowed to furnish the details of outward supplies of goods or services or both in Form GSTR-1 if he or she has not furnished the return in Form GSTR-3B for the preceding two months.”

New PF Rule

In an important reminder for the PF subscribers, linking of Aadhaar card with PF account till September 1, failing to do which will mean that EPF benefits may be curtailed for you. If a PF account is not linked to Aadhaar or UAN is not Aadhaar verified, then its ECR-Electronic Challan cum Return will not be filled. This means, though employees can see their own PF account contribution, they will not be able to get the employer's share.

Linking of PAN with Aadhaar

The deadline to link Permanent Account Number (PAN) with their Aadhaar is September 30. Earlier the deadline was June 30, 2021, which was later extended by three months.

LPG Prices

The LPG cooking gas prices are going to change from September, after witnessing two consecutive months of rise in prices. On August 18, LPG price was increased by Rs 25 per cylinder s whereas it was hiked by Rs 25.50 in July.

Positive Pay System

RBI’s Positive Pay System though had come into effect from January 1 and several banks have already adopted the new system, Axis Bank will implement the same from September 1 onwards.

Bumper to bumper insurance for cars

Following the Madras High Court, it will be mandatory for 5 years to have bumper to bumper insurance on purchase of new car. This might push the prices of cars higher.

Bharat series (BH-series)

The transport ministry has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles i.e. “Bharat series (BH-series)”.Avehicle bearing this registration mark shall not require assignment of a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one State to another.

PNB savings account

Punjab National Bank is going to reudce interest rates on saving deposits from starting September 1. The new interest rate of 2.90 percent per annum will be applicable on both existing and new savings accounts holders.

Expensive OTT subscription

Disney + Hotstar subscribers will have to pay more for the OTT Subscription. The OTT player has increased plan from of Rs 399 to Rs 499.

Google Apps

Google is adding new restrictions in its Families Policy Requirements on identifiers used in apps that target children. Developers need to comply by September 1, 2021 except for Ad ID changes. For Ad ID, developers have until January 15, 2022 to comply. The company is adding a new section in its Enforcement policy to close inactive or abandoned developer accounts after 1 year of dormancy and additional factors.

Live TV

#mute