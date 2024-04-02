Advertisement
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SMALL SAVINGS SCHEME

From PPF, KVP To Sukanya Samriddhi And More: Check Interest Rates Of 11 Post Office Savings Scheme For April-June 2024

Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning April 1, 2024, a notification issued by the finance ministry has said.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

From PPF, KVP To Sukanya Samriddhi And More: Check Interest Rates Of 11 Post Office Savings Scheme For April-June 2024

New Delhi: The central government in March kept the interest rates for small savings schemes viz PPF, Senior Citizen Savings Scheme, Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme and other unchanged for the April June quarter.

Interest rates of these small savings scheme will remain unchanged for the first quarter of the next fiscal, beginning April 1, 2024, a notification issued by the finance ministry has said.

"The rates of interest on various small savings schemes for the first quarter of FY 2024-25, starting from April 1, 2024, and ending on June 30, 2024, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the fourth quarter (January 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024) of FY 2023-24," the notification said.

 

Check Rate Latest Rate Of Interest Of All 13 Small Savings Scheme applicable For April-June 2024

 

Sl.No. Instruments Rate of interest Compounding Frequency*
01. Post Office Savings Account 4.0 Annually
02. 1 Year Time Deposit 6.9 (Annual Interest ₹708 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
03. 2 Year Time Deposit 7.0 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
04. 3 Year Time Deposit 7.1 (Annual Interest ₹719 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
05. 5 Year Time Deposit 7.5 (Annual Interest ₹771 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
06. 5 Year Recurring Deposit Scheme 6.7 Quarterly
07. Senior Citizen Savings Scheme 8.2 (Quarterly Interest ₹205 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly and Paid
08. Monthly Income Account 7.4 (Monthly Interest ₹62 for ₹10,000/-) Monthly and paid
09. National Savings Certificate (VIII Issue) 7.7 (Maturity Value ₹14,490 for ₹10,000/-) Annually
10. Public Provident Fund Scheme 7.1 Annually
11. Kisan Vikas Patra 7.5 (will mature in 115 months) Annually
12. Mahila Samman Savings Certificate 7.5 (Maturity Value ₹11,602 for ₹10,000/-) Quarterly
13. Sukanya Samriddhi Account Scheme 8.2 Annually


The interest rate on small savings schemes, which is majorly operated by post offices, is notified by the government on quarterly basis.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mumbai's 'Lagaan Company'
DNA Video
DNA: 'East India Company' of independent India
DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on Mira-Bhayandar's 'land mafia company'
DNA
Women will be stoned to death in Taliban
DNA
DNA: India again did a favor to Pakistan
DNA
DNA analysis on country's highest honor
DNA
Know, how Mukhtar Ansari became a gangster?
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of Baltimore bridge disaster
DNA Video
DNA: What is Congress' 'Remove EVM' formula?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Chinese Nationals in Pakistan?