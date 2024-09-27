Advertisement
INCOME TAX

From Tax On Buy Back Of Shares To Latest TDS Rates -- Here Are 6 Income Tax Rules Effective From October 1

Here Are 6 Income Tax Rules That Will Be Effective From October 1

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2024, 11:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
From Tax On Buy Back Of Shares To Latest TDS Rates -- Here Are 6 Income Tax Rules Effective From October 1

New Delhi: From 1 October 2024, several proposals announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget 2024-25 announcement will come into effect.

Here Are 6 Income Tax Rules That Will Be Effective From October 1


1. Discontinuation of quoting Aadhaar Enrolment ID

The government will discontinue the quoting of Aadhaar Enrolment ID in place of Aadhaar number effective from 1 October 2024.

2. Rationalisation of tax deducted at source (TDS) rates

From 1 October 2024 TDS rates will be brought from 5 percent to 2 percent in certain sections and omit section 194F where TDS rate is 20 per cent, as given below:

   
Section   		    
Present TDS Rate   		    
Proposed TDS Rate   		    
With effect from   
   
Section   194DA - Payment in respect of life insurance policy   		    
5%   		    
2%   		    
1.10.2024   
   
Section 194G – Commission etc on sale of lottery   tickets   		    
5%   		    
2%   		    
1.10.2024   
   
Section 194H - Payment of commission or brokerage   		    
5%   		    
2%   		    
1.10.2024   
   
Section 194-IB - Payment of rent by individual or   HUF    		    
5%   		    
2%   		    
1.10.2024   
   
Section 194M - Payment of certain sums by certain   individuals or Hindu undivided family   		    
5%   		    
2%   		    
1.10.2024   
   
Section 194-O - Payment of certain sums by   e-commerce operator to e-commerce participant   		    
1%   		    
0.1%   		    
1.10.2024   
   
Section 194F relating to payments on account of   repurchase of units by Mutual Fund or Unit Trust of India   		    
Proposed to be   omitted   		    
1.10.2024   

3. Floating Rate Savings Bonds

Floating Rate Savings Bonds, 2020 (Taxable) or any other security of the Central Government or the State Government as may be notified by the Central Government shall be liable for deduction of tax, if the interest payable on such securities exceeds Rs 10,000 during the financial year. This amendment will take effect from 1st October, 2024.

4. Security Transactions Tax On F&O
Security Transactions Tax on futures and options of securities is proposed to be increased to 0.02 per cent and 0.1 per cent respectively. 

5. Share Buy back

For reasons of equity, government will tax income received on buy back of shares in the hands of the recipient from October 1. 

6. Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas (DTVSV) Scheme, 2024

Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas (DTVSV) Scheme, 2024, will come into force with effect from 1 October 2024. The Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme provides for lesser settlement amounts for a ‘new appellant’ in comparison to an ‘old appellant’. The DTVSV Scheme also provides for lesser settlement amounts for taxpayers who file declaration on or before 31.12.2024 in comparison to those who file thereafter.

 

