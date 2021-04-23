Fuel prices bringing you down? Not anymore! Here's your chance to refill your tank and win Rs 2 lakh

New Delhi: The rising petrol and diesel prices may have burnt a big hole in the common man's pocket, but here is an opportunity to turn your expenses into a big win. Indian Oil is offering you a chance to win upto Rs 2 lakh by refilling your tank with diesel.

Only those Indian customers above 18 years of age, who purchase 25 litres or more but less than or equal to 2500 litres of diesel (including XTRAMILE) in a single printed bill / e-receipt from select Indian Oil’s Retails Outlets/Petrol Pumps located on State or National Highways, are eligible to participate in the campaign.

The offer commenced on April 4 and will close on July 31.

A customer purchasing 25 litres of diesel should SMS, ‘DEALER CODE Bill Number Quantity’ to 7799033333. Here the Dealer Code is unique 6 Digit code for Indian Oil Petrol Pump, and ‘Bill No.’ is the number of the ‘bill of purchase’ issued by the petrol pump for the purchase of Diesel. Quantity is in Litres. Only single blank space should be provided between Dealer code, bill number & Quantity.

Only two SMSes per day with purchase either from 2 different petrol pumps or purchase under two different bills from same retail outlet from a unique mobile number are allowed as valid entry.

The prizes for Lucky Draws during the campaign are

a. 4 Mega winners : Rs 2 lakh each

b. 16 Monthly Winners per month: Rs 75,000 each

c. 70 Fortnightly Winners per fortnight: Rs 25,000 each

d. 500 Weekly Winners per week: Rs 1000 each

Prize money shall be provided in the form of pre-loaded virtual cards which can be used at IndianOil petrol pumps to buy fuels. The procedure to use the cards shall be shared in detail with the winners separately. Validity of the cards shall be ONE YEAR from the date of issue.

For prizes of Rs 75,000 and Rs 2 lakkh, the cards shall be loaded in 2 tranches – 50% of amount payable (after TDS deduction) in first tranche and balance amount after 3 months or after exhausting the first tranche, whichever is later, Indian oil said.

Live TV

#mute