Income Tax

FY 2018-19 Income Tax return filing, revised ITR deadline extended till September 30: Know who needs to file revised ITR

It is to be noted that this is the third extension given by the Centre to taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal.

New Delhi: Bringing respite to the Income Tax filers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Wednesday (July 29) extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from  July 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

The CBDT has also said that an individual can also file a revised ITR for FY2018-19 within this deadline. It is to be noted that this is the third extension given by the Centre to taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal. In March, the Centre had extended the due date from March 31 to June 30 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Later in June, the date was again extended by a month till July 31.

Who needs to file revised income tax return?

Revised return can be filed online under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act. If a person after furnishing the Income Tax Return finds any mistake, omission or any wrong statement then he/she is liable for a revised ITR filing. It can be mistake in the name spelling, bank account number etc.  The revised IT return should be filed within prescribed time limit.

How to file revised income tax return?

As per IT rules, in the ITR utility, choose the 'Section' as 'Revised return under section 139(5)' and 'Filing type' as 'Revised'. Enter the 'Acknowledgement Number' and 'Date of filing' of the Original Return filed. IT department has made it mandatory to enter a 15 digit Acknowledgement Number while filing the revised return online.

Income TaxIncome tax returnCBDTITR filing FY 2018-19ITR filing FY 2019-20Revised ITR
CBDT extends FY19 income tax return filing deadline till September 30 due to COVID-19
