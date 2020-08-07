हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Income Tax

FY 2018-19 Revised Income Tax Return Filing: Step by step guide on how to do it online

Here is a step by step guide on how to file revised income tax return online.

FY 2018-19 Revised Income Tax Return Filing: Step by step guide on how to do it online
Representational Image/PIXABAY

New Delhi: Bringing respite to the Income Tax filers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on July 29 extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from  July 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The CBDT had also said that an individual can also file a revised ITR for FY2018-19 within this deadline. 

"In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

It is to be noted that this is the third extension given by the Centre to taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal. In March, the Centre had extended the due date from March 31 to June 30 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Later in June, the date was again extended by a month till July 31.

Here is a step by step guide on how to file revised income tax return online

  • Visit the income tax portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
     
  • Login to the online portal by using your ID, Password
     
  • Click on the 'e-file' button and click 'Income Tax Return' link
     
  • You will land on Income Tax Return Page
     
  • Your Pan card details will pe auto populated
     
  • Select the Assessment Year
     
  • Select the ITR form Number
     
  • Select 'Filing Type', you will select 'Revised Return' for this purpose
     
  • Select Submission Mode and 'Submit Online'
     
  • In the Online ITR Form under the 'General Information' tab, choose the 'Return Filing Section' as 'Revised return under section 139 (5) and 'Return filing type' as 'Revised'
     
  • Now enter the 'Acknowledgement number' and 'Dat of filing' of the original return filed
     
  • Here you can fill or correct the relevant details of the online ITR Form and submit the ITR
     
  • Now you can either e-Verify the returns or send the ITR-V through post to the Income Tax Department in Bangaluru

Revised return can be filed online under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act. If a person after furnishing the Income Tax Return finds any mistake, omission or any wrong statement then he/she is liable for a revised ITR filing. It can be mistake in the name spelling, bank account number etc.  The revised IT return should be filed within prescribed time limit.

 

Income TaxIncome tax returnCBDTITR filing FY 2018-19ITR filing FY 2019-20Revised ITR
