FY 2018-19 Revised Income Tax Return Filing: Step by step guide on how to do it online

New Delhi: Bringing respite to the Income Tax filers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had on July 29 extended the deadline for filing income tax returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from July 31, 2020 to September 30, 2020 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. The CBDT had also said that an individual can also file a revised ITR for FY2018-19 within this deadline.
"In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19 (AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020," the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.
In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due dt for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19(AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,vide Notification in S.O. 2512(E) dt 29th July, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Wlzvf8S83x
— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) July 29, 2020
It is to be noted that this is the third extension given by the Centre to taxpayers to file both original and revised tax returns for 2018-19 fiscal. In March, the Centre had extended the due date from March 31 to June 30 due to coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Later in June, the date was again extended by a month till July 31.
Here is a step by step guide on how to file revised income tax return online
- Visit the income tax portal incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in
- Login to the online portal by using your ID, Password
- Click on the 'e-file' button and click 'Income Tax Return' link
- You will land on Income Tax Return Page
- Your Pan card details will pe auto populated
- Select the Assessment Year
- Select the ITR form Number
- Select 'Filing Type', you will select 'Revised Return' for this purpose
- Select Submission Mode and 'Submit Online'
- In the Online ITR Form under the 'General Information' tab, choose the 'Return Filing Section' as 'Revised return under section 139 (5) and 'Return filing type' as 'Revised'
- Now enter the 'Acknowledgement number' and 'Dat of filing' of the original return filed
- Here you can fill or correct the relevant details of the online ITR Form and submit the ITR
- Now you can either e-Verify the returns or send the ITR-V through post to the Income Tax Department in Bangaluru
Revised return can be filed online under Section 139(5) of the Income Tax Act. If a person after furnishing the Income Tax Return finds any mistake, omission or any wrong statement then he/she is liable for a revised ITR filing. It can be mistake in the name spelling, bank account number etc. The revised IT return should be filed within prescribed time limit.