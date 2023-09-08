G20 Summit: Are Bank Closed For Next Three Days In Delhi? Check RBI Bank Holiday Event List

New Delhi:

Banks to be closed for total 18 days in the month of September– 12 as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar list and the remaining days are that of weekends and state declared holiday. However, you must note that the banks will NOT be closed for 18 days in all states or regions. This is the total number of days when banks in different parts of the country will remain closed for state-observed holidays.

For example bank branches might be closed for Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji in Jammu but not closed for the same in Assam, Goa, Bihar or other states.

Here is an elaborate list of bank holidays falling in the month of September 2023. Check out the list.

Sri Krishna Janmashtami: September 6

Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Sri Krishna Ashtami: September 7

G-20 Summit: September 8

Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayaka Chathurthi: September 18

Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha): September 19

Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day)/Nuakhai: September 20

Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day: September 22

Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji: September 23

Janmotsav of Srimanta Sankardeva: September 25

Milad-i-Sherif (Birthday of Prophet Muhammed): September 27

Eid-E-Milad/Eid-e-Meeladunnabi - (Prophet Mohammad's Birthday) (Bara Vafat): September 28

Indrajatra/Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi: September 29

Weekends and Second Saturdays

Sunday: September 3

Sunday: September 10

Second Saturday: September 9

Sunday: September 17

Fourth Saturday: September 23

Sunday: September 24

Reserve Bank of India places its Holidays under three brackets --Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it must be noted that the bank holidays vary in various states as well not observed by all the banking companies. Banking holidays also depend on the festivals being observed in specific states or notification of specific occasions in those states.

Holidays of the mentioned days will be observed in various regions according to the state declared holidays, however for the gazetted holidays, banks will be closed all over the country.