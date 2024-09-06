Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Bank Holiday: Will Bank Branches Be Closed In Your State Tomorrow? Check List

New Delhi: Several bank branches will remain closed in various states owing celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. Before visiting your bank branch in the month, you must note down the list of states where Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated and during which banks will remain closed.

RBI has said that banks will be closed on September 7 account of Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/Vinayakar Chathurthi in a few states.

Here is the list of CITIES where banks will be closed on account of Ganesh Chaturthi as per the RBI LIST

According to the RBI holiday calendar, banks across India will not be closed uniformly on Ganesh Chaturthi. RBI list says there will be a holiday in all banks in Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana) on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Banks elsewhere in the country will function normally.

Here Is the List of Bank Holidays in September 2024

According to the RBI's list, bank branches will be closed on various days in September 2024 for different holidays across the country. Here are the key dates:

- September 7: Ganesh Chaturthi / Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha) / Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata / Vinayakar Chathurthi

- September 14: Karma Puja / First Onam (Also 2nd Saturday)

- September 16: Milad-un-Nabi or Id-e Milad (Birthday of Prophet Mohammad) (Bara Vafat)

- September 17: Indrajatra / Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi)

- September 18: Pang-Lhabsol

- September 20: Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

- September 21: Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day

- September 23: Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

Bank Closures for Weekends in September 2024

In addition to the holidays, banks will be closed on the following weekends:

- Sundays: September 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

- Second Saturday: September 14

- Fourth Saturday: September 28

The Reserve Bank of India categorises its holidays into three groups: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act; Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. However, it's important to note that bank holidays differ from state to state and are not observed by all banks. These holidays are often based on local festivals or specific occasions announced in those states.