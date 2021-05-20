हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Gautam Adani

Gautam Adani becomes Asia's 2nd richest person, check where he stands on the global list here

Ambani and Adani are ranked at the 13th and 14th position in the global billionaires' list of Bloomberg.

Gautam Adani becomes Asia&#039;s 2nd richest person, check where he stands on the global list here

Adani Group’s chief Gautam Adani has become the second richest person in Asia, surpassing the Chinese bottled water billionaire Zong Shanshan, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. 

As per the latest details available on the index, Adani’s net worth stands at $66.5 billion while Zhong Shanshan's total worth is pegged at $63.6 billion. Only Reliance Industries Limited’s (RIL) chief, Mukesh Ambani, is now richer than Adani in India. This means that the top two spots in the list of richest Asian persons are occupied by Indians. 

It is interesting to note that Ambani had also surpassed Shanshan to become Asia’s richest person in February this year, at a time when the country has been suffering from an economic downturn. Shanshan is the founder of the Nongfu Spring beverage company and also owns Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy Enterprise. 

Overall, Ambani and Adani are ranked at the 13th and 14th position in the global billionaires' list of Bloomberg, respectively. 

Adani’s wealth has grown manifold in the recent few years, especially after the blockbuster performance of his renewable energy company, Adani Green, on Indian bourses. 

His other companies such as Adani Enterprises, Adani Gas and Adani Transmission are also performing really well, thanks to key contracts that were signed last year and early this year. Amid the pandemic, Adani’s net worth grew by $32.7 billion in 2020. 

In the last year, share prices of Adani Transmission and Adani Enterprises have surged by 617% and 827%, respectively, according to a report by Livemint. Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas has jumped 1,145% in the last year.

 

