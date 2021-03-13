Get a new PAN Card in just 10 minutes: Here’s how to apply

In order to get a new PAN card, you need not wait to fill up an application and then it gets processed in a few days. The IT department has already launched a new facility where anyone who already has an Aadhaar card will instantly get a PAN card online within a few minutes.

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is issued instantly in just 10 minutes in PDF format to the applicant and the e-PAN is as good as a physical copy.

To get a PAN card, one needs to go to the file e-filing portal and click on the ‘Ínstant PAN through Aadhaar’ and then select ‘Get New PAN’. You will be asked for an Aadhaar number and an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number. After the validation of OTP, e-PAN will be issued to you.

PAN Card is an essential document and therefore it is required in these five tasks: