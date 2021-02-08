Get over 35 Aadhaar services on your smartphone; Know important places where mAadhaar app can be used

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) keeps bringing several online and mobile services for the comfort and convenience of the users. One such convenient service is the mAadhaar app which can be used in several important places in the country, besides offering over 35 Aadhaar services on your smartphone.

UIDAI has tweeted:

Get more than 35 Aadhaar services like download eAadhaar, update status, locate Aadhaar Kendra etc. on your smartphone. Download the #mAadhaarApp from:https://t.co/62MEOf8J3P (Android)https://t.co/GkwPFzM9eq (iOS) pic.twitter.com/wTei36WCpw — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) February 8, 2021

Important places where mAadhaar app can be used

mAadhaar is more than an Aadhaar card in a wallet. Those having mAadhaar app can convinently used it anywhere anytime within India. On one hand while the mAadhaar profile is accepted as a valid ID proof at Airports and Railway stations, on the other hand resident can use the features in the app to share their eKYC or QR code with service providers who seek Aadhaar verification of their customers before providing Aadhaar services.

However, mAadhaar does not give you the facility to update demographic details such as your Name, date of birth and Mobile number.

Who can create profile on m-Aadhaar App?

A person whose Aadhaar card is linked to his/her registered mobile number can create Aadhaar profile in the mAadhaar App. Such individuals can register their profile in an App installed in any smartphone. However the OTP will be sent to only their registered mobile.

These steps should be followed to register Aadhaar profile:

Launch the mAadhaar app

Tap on the Register Aadhaar tab on the top of main dashboard

Create a 4 digit Pin/Password(memorize this password, as it will be required to access profile)

Provide Valid Aadhaar & enter valid Captcha

Enter Valid OTP and submit

The profile should get registered

The registered tab would now display the registered Aadhaar Name

Tap on My Aadhaar tab on the bottom menu

Enter 4-digit Pin/Password

My Aadhaar Dashboard appears