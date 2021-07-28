हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kotak Mahindra Bank

Get personal Loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at 10% interest rate for COVID-19 treatment, check out Kotak Bank’s offer

The loan covers expenses incurred for medical treatment of COVID-19 for self as well as for family members. Both existing and new customers of KMBL are eligible to apply for a loan.

Get personal Loans of up to Rs 5 lakh at 10% interest rate for COVID-19 treatment, check out Kotak Bank’s offer

Mumbai: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) on Wednesday announced that it is offering emergency personal loans exclusively for the treatment of COVID-19. Under the offer, borrowers can avail loans ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, at a competitive   interest rate starting at 10% per annum.

The loan covers expenses incurred for medical treatment of COVID-19 for self as well as for family members. Both existing and new customers of KMBL are eligible to apply for a loan.

Key Features of Kotak Emergency COVID-19 Personal Loans:

- Loan Amount: From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh

- Loan Tenure: From 1 year to 4 years

- Interest Rate:  Beginning at 10% per annum

- Processing Fee: Flat 1% of the loan amount

Further, KMBL has tied up with leading healthcare brands such as Tata 1mg and MediBuddy to provide a range of attractive healthcare offers for KMBL debit and credit cardholders.

Healthcare Offers for KMBL Debit and Credit cardholders

Tata 1mg: KMBL customers get a special 17% discount + 5% cashback (up to Rs 100) on prescribed medicines on the Tata 1mg app or website by using coupon code ‘KOTAK1MG’.

MediBuddy: For just Rs 49, KMBL customers get a doctor consultation, up to 15% discount and cashback on medicines, flat 15% off on lab tests and health check-ups, flat 10% off on OPD consultation, and much more.

Kotak General Insurance: A special benefit for Kotak customers in the form of ‘Kotak Group Smart Cash’ health policy at an annual premium of just Rs 2,999. Under the policy, policyholders will get the benefit of expense reimbursement of Rs 5,000 per day, for every 24 hours of hospitalisation completed, for a maximum period of 30 days in a year, in addition to other benefits.

Metropolis Healthcare: Kotak customers can avail the COVIPROTECT Spike antibody blood test at a 30% discount at all Metropolis diagnostics centres in over 90 cities across India.

