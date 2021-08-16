Get smart EMI offers on around 10 popular brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo --Check THIS bank's Independence Day offers

New Delhi: Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (KMBL) has announced the launch of Khushi ka Season 3.0 --giving offers on over 400 brands across categories like apparel, accessories, gadgets, electronics and lifestyle, Smart EMI offerings on electronics and incredible every day deals, KMBL is giving its customers an opportunity to bring some khushi home this Independence Day. All the offers are open to KMBL debit and credit cardholders.

Kotak customers can avail mega discounts and cashbacks at Flipkart, Myntra, Amazon.in, Nykaa, SPAR Hypermarket and AJIO. Besides this, customers can buy a range of products on convenient Smart EMI options from brands like Samsung, Vivo, Hitachi, Oppo etc, both online and offline. Customers will also get special offers on each day of the week on brands such as Pepperfry, Myntra, Tata Cliq, Swiggy, Licious, Big Basket etc. In addition to this, they will get over 180 discounted e-vouchers and offers on popular brands across categories like shopping, wellness, entertainment and more.

Highlights of Kotak Bank Khushi ka Season 3.0

Brand Offer details Offer Period Myntra 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction value of INR 3000, up to a maximum discount of INR 1,000 Offer dates vary Flipkart 10% instant discount on large appliances/electronics/furniture/travel on a minimum transaction value of Rs. 5,000. Maximum discount per credit card/ credit card EMI/ debit card EMI is Rs 1,500 and on debit card, maximum discount is Rs 750. Until 15th August 2021 Amazon.in 10% instant discount on credit card and debit card EMI on all categories except groceries. Minimum transaction value is Rs. 8,000 and maximum discount per card is Rs. 1,500. Until 15 th August Nykaa 10% instant discount on beauty and fashion products; maximum discount of Rs 500 14 th August– 14 th September SPAR Hypermarket 10% cashback up to Rs 350 on a minimum transaction value of Rs 2,000. Until 15 th August Big Basket 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction value of Rs 2,000 26 th August-31 st August AJIO 10% instant discount on a minimum transaction of Rs 2,500. Maximum discount per card is Rs 500. 27 th -29 th August Smart EMI Offers Offers on around 10 popular brands like Samsung, Oppo, Vivo etc. Offer dates vary Every Day / Monthly Specials Instant discounts of 10% or more on brands like Pepperfry.com, Tata CliQ, Swiggy, Licious, etc. Each offer is on a specific day of the week. Multiple offers on UpGrad, Zivame, FabAlley, Pitstop, etc. Offer dates vary

Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial & Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "As we celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day, we are pleased to bring back Khushi ka Season 3.0 for our customers. The 3rd edition of KKS has something for everyone – be it shopping, travelling, dining or even investing in one’s future by enrolling in a course from a top university. The attractive deals and offers are sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face."

