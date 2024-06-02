Gold Price Falls in India: Check 24-Carat Rates in Your City Today

New Delhi: Over the years, Gold has been a perfect hedge against inflation, making it an increasingly attractive investment for many investors. Notably, investors are turning to gold as a critical component of their portfolios.

The price drop in gold comes amidst fluctuating global markets and changing economic conditions, impacting both investors and consumers alike. The gold prices saw a slight increase in their prices on Sunday, June 2.

24-Carat Gold Prices Per 10 Gram:

The price of 10 grams of gold remained steady at around Rs 72,000. Pure 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 72,550 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold held firm at approximately Rs 66,500 per 10 grams. In contrast, the silver market saw a decline, with prices falling to Rs 93,500 per kilogram.

24-Carat Gold Prices Per Gram:

The cost of 24-carat gold has increased to Rs. 7467.1 per gram, an increase of Rs. 144.0. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 6839.9 per gram, up by Rs. 133.0. Over the past week, the price of 24-carat gold has changed by -0.9%, and it has changed by -0.8% in the last month.

Currently, the cost of silver stands at Rs. 92,630.0 per kilogram.



Let's have a quick look at the city wise 24- carat gold rates per 10 grams in India-



Delhi -Rs 72,700

Bhubaneshwar -Rs 72,550

Bengaluru -Rs 72,550

Hyderabad -Rs 72,550

Mumbai -Rs 72,550

Jaipur -Rs 72,700

Patna -Rs 72,600

Ahmedabad -Rs 72,600

Chennai -Rs 73,200

Kolkata -Rs 72,550

Gurugram -Rs 72,700

Lucknow -Rs 72,700



Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has added approximately 100 tonnes (or 1 lakh kilograms) of gold from the United Kingdom to its vaults in India, as reported by TOI.