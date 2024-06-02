Advertisement
Gold Price Falls in India: Check 24-Carat Rates in Your City Today

The price drop in gold comes amidst fluctuating global markets and changing economic conditions, impacting both investors and consumers alike

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2024, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Over the years, Gold has been a perfect hedge against inflation, making it an increasingly attractive investment for many investors. Notably, investors are turning to gold as a critical component of their portfolios. 

The price drop in gold comes amidst fluctuating global markets and changing economic conditions, impacting both investors and consumers alike. The gold prices saw a slight increase in their prices on Sunday, June 2.

24-Carat Gold Prices Per 10 Gram:

The price of 10 grams of gold remained steady at around Rs 72,000. Pure 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 72,550 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold held firm at approximately Rs 66,500 per 10 grams. In contrast, the silver market saw a decline, with prices falling to Rs 93,500 per kilogram.

24-Carat Gold Prices Per Gram:

The cost of 24-carat gold has increased to Rs. 7467.1 per gram, an increase of Rs. 144.0. Meanwhile, 22-carat gold is priced at Rs. 6839.9 per gram, up by Rs. 133.0. Over the past week, the price of 24-carat gold has changed by -0.9%, and it has changed by -0.8% in the last month. 

Currently, the cost of silver stands at Rs. 92,630.0 per kilogram. 

Let's have a quick look at the city wise 24- carat gold rates per 10 grams in India-

Delhi  -Rs 72,700

Bhubaneshwar -Rs 72,550

Bengaluru -Rs 72,550

Hyderabad -Rs 72,550

Mumbai -Rs 72,550

Jaipur -Rs 72,700

Patna -Rs 72,600

Ahmedabad -Rs 72,600

Chennai -Rs 73,200

Kolkata -Rs 72,550

Gurugram -Rs 72,700

Lucknow -Rs 72,700

Notably, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has added approximately 100 tonnes (or 1 lakh kilograms) of gold from the United Kingdom to its vaults in India, as reported by TOI.  

