Gold Price Today, 3 July 2021: Gold cheaper by Rs 8800 from record highs, perfect time to put your money on yellow metal?

New Delhi: On Friday (July 2), which was the last trading day of the ongoing week, gold was trading at around Rs 47,300 per 10 grams on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) with a gain of over Rs 300. While gold has made a slight recovery in the past few days, the yellow metal is still cheaper by around Rs 8800 from its record highs. This means that investors planning to invest in gold should put their money in yellow metal right now because the prices are expected to soar in the coming weeks.

On Saturday (July 3), 24-carat gold per 10 gram is retailing at Rs 50,450 in Delhi. Meanwhile, the 22-carat gold per 10 gram is selling at Rs 46,450 in the national capital.

In Mumbai, the 22 carat gold and 24-carat gold per 10 gram are retailing at Rs 46,400 and Rs 47,300, respectively. On the other hand, the 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 46,900 per 10 grams in Kolkata while the 24-carat gold is retailing at Rs 49,600.

Gold prices in Indian cities:

City 22-carat gold price 24-carat gold price

Chennai Rs 44,850 Rs 48,930

Bangalore Rs 44,300 Rs 48,330

Hyderabad Rs 44,300 Rs 48,330

Pune Rs 46,300 Rs 47,300

Jaipur Rs 46,450 Rs 50,450

Lucknow Rs 46,450 Rs 50,450

Patna Rs 46,300 Rs 47,300

Chandigarh Rs 46,450 Rs 50,450

Surat Rs 46,700 Rs 48,700

Gold selling cheaper by around Rs 8,800 from record highs

In 2020, gold prices hit record highs after the stock market crash due to the COVID-19 driven economic downturn. The yellow metal hit a record high of Rs 56,191 per 10 gram on MCX in August last year.

Overall, gold investments gave a 43% return in 2020. With gold currently selling at Rs 47,300 per 10 grams, the yellow metal is selling cheaper by Rs 8,800 from its record highs.