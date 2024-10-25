Good News For Central Govt Employees! Centre Offers Additional Compassionate Pension After 80; Check New Guidelines

Additional Pension After 80 Years: The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW), part of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, has issued a recent notification granting central government pensioners aged 80 and above access to an additional pension benefit, commonly known as a compassionate allowance.

The DoPPW has also provided updated guidelines to simplify the process for retirees in this age bracket to access these supplementary benefits. These provisions aim to ease access to additional allowances and ensure smoother distribution.

According to Sub Rule 6 of Rule 44 of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 2021, which replaces the previous Rule 49(2-A) of the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972, retirees who have reached or exceeded the age of 80 are entitled to receive a compassionate allowance along with their existing pension benefits.

Centre's New Guidelines

Accordingly, senior citizens aged 80 to 85 are eligible for 20 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance, while those from 85 to 90 years of age will receive 30 per cent. The elderly from 90 to 95 years of age will qualify for 40 per cent of the basic pension/compassionate allowance, and those between 95 and 100 years will get 50 per cent. Super seniors living 100 years or more will be eligible for 100 per cent of basic pension/compassionate allowance.

"For example, a pensioner born on August 20, 1942 shall be eligible for additional pension at the rate of twenty per cent of the basic pension with effect from August 1, 2022. A pensioner born on August 1, 1942 shall also be eligible for additional pension at the rate of twenty per cent of the basic pension with effect from August 1, 2022," the notification read

Further, the DoPPW notification stated that the additional pension or compassionate allowance would be effective from the first day of the month when the pensioner reaches the designated age.

This additional pension payment is designed to assist pensioners in managing the rising cost of living often associated with ageing.

To ensure that all eligible pensioners receive their rightful benefits without delay, the DoPPW has also instructed all departments and banks involved in pension disbursement to disseminate information regarding changes, the notification said. (With IANS Inputs)