Good News For Depositors! Bank of Baroda Increases Interest Rates On FDs By 25 Bps From This Date

Notably, the Bank of Baroda in December 2022 increased retail term deposit interest rates by up to 65 bps and in November 2022 by up to 100 bps. 

Last Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 08:39 AM IST

New Delhi: Bank of Baroda on Friday announced it will increase interest rates on domestic retail term deposits -- including NRO and NRE term deposits, by 25 basis points on select tenors. These hiked rates are applicable on deposits below Rs 2 crore, with immediate effect.

Following are the tables detailing the hike in rates along with the respective deposit schemes:Interest rates have also been hiked on the Baroda Tax Savings Term Deposit as well as Baroda Advantage Fixed Deposit, a Non-Callable Retail Term Deposit Scheme.

Notably, the Bank of Baroda in December 2022 increased retail term deposit interest rates by up to 65 bps and in November 2022 by up to 100 bps. "Existing and new customers of Bank of Baroda can open a FD through any of the Bank`s branches across India. An online FD can also be opened by existing customers via the Bank`s Mobile app (bob World)/ Net Banking (bob World Internet)," it said

