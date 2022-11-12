Good News for ESIC subscribers: Claiming maternity benefits becomes easier with new online portal

In good news for Employees' State Insurance Corporation of India (ESIC) subscribers, claiming maternity benefits will become easier as the corporation has come out with an online portal for the same. Union Minister of Labour & Employment Bhupender Yadav launched the ESIC online maternity benefit claim facility during the commemoration of the 102nd birth anniversary of Dattopant Thengadi at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Speaking on this occasion, Yadav lauded the efforts of ESIC for the initiative of using technology for easing the lives of Insured Women. He said that this portal will make the benefits easily accessible to the beneficiaries.

The newly introduced facility will ease the process of claiming maternity benefits for Insured Women as the process has now been made online, where the beneficiaries, at their convenience can now claim the maternity benefits from anywhere. Earlier, the beneficiaries, to claim the Maternity Benefits, had to visit the respective branch offices physically but now with the introduction of this new facility, one can avail of the benefits at their convenience.

Maternity Benefit is given to insured women in the form of cash benefit in case of certain contingencies such as in the advanced stage of pregnancy, after delivery / in the unfortunate event of confinement or miscarriage and who meet the eligibility conditions. Payment at the rate of 100% of wages is paid for 26 weeks as maternity benefit to the insured woman by ESIC to compensate for the loss of income during her childbirth. A total of 18.69 lakh women beneficiaries have been provided maternity benefits of Rs 37.37 crore during the year 2021-22.

Rameswar Teli, Minister of State for Labour & Employment also attended the programme as the Guest of Honour. Teli, also praised the initiative during the event and said that this step will help to realize the aim of women's empowerment more effectively.