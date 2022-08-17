New Delhi: Maharashtra government has given good news to its employees by increasing DA (Dearness Allowance) from 1 August. The move came after Chhattisgarh government has recently increased dearness allowness for its employees. Shinde government of Maharashtra has announced to increase 3% DA with the immediate effect from 1 August.

17 lakh employees will get benefit

The decision to increase DA was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The changes made in DA will be applicable from 1 August. According to the information given by the Chief Minister's Office, after this increase, DA hike has been now 34% of the basic pay. The decision taken by the government will benefit 17 lakh employees.

Earlier, Chhattisgarh government has also announced to increase dearness allowance by 6 %, giving good news to the employees of the state. After this decision, the government employees of Chhattisgarh will get 28 % dearness allowance. This will benefit 3.8 lakh employees. State government employees were taking the benefit of 22 % dearness allowance under the 7th Pay Commission and 174 % under the sixth pay commission.

Central Employees will soon get DA hike

On the other hand, Central government are also waiting for their DA hike by the government. The DA to be increased in July for central employees is due since then. It is to be noted that DA of central employees is increased twice a year. The DA for January was announced in March. At that time dearness allowance was increased from 31% to 34%. This time the dearness allowance for July is expected to jump by 4 %.