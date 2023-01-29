Good News for Home Loan Borrowers! SBI Lowers Lending Rates by 30 to 40 BPS- Check Details of the Scheme

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), the largest lender in the public sector, has introduced a new promotion after its holiday offer called "campaign rates," as part of which it is lowering home loan interest rates by 30 to 40 basis points. The deal is good through March 31, 2023. Customers who take advantage of the new offer from SBI can get standard home loans with interest rates as low as 8.6 percent.

It should be noted, too, that SBI's house loan rates fluctuate according to credit ratings. In this case, SBI is making the largest rate discounts on home loans, ranging from 30 to 40 bps. These exemptions, however, only apply to credit scores starting at 700 and going up to or equivalent to 800. (Also Read: Sundar Pichai's Pay Cut: Google CEO to Slash his Salary This Year)

Under the campaign, rates offer, SBI's home loan rate is 8.60 percent, which is a 30 bps reduction from the standard rate of 8.90 percent on a CIBIL score of at least 800. On credit scores between 750 and 799 and 700 and 749, the bank is providing 40 basis points in concessions, bringing the rates down to 8.60 percent and 8.70 percent, respectively, from the standard rates of 9 percent and 9.10 percent. (Also Read: Looking for Monthly Return Policy? THIS SBI Scheme may Fulfill Your Desire: Check Interest, Duration And Other Details)

Notably, SBI is also granting borrowers with scores of "NTC/NO CIBIL/-1" a 30 bps concession, bringing down their house loan rate from 9.10 percent to 8.80 percent. Home loan rates on credit scores between 650 and 699 remain steady at 9.20 percent, while rates on scores between 550 and 649 remain stable at 9.20 percent.

Each credit score concession of 30 basis points (bps) between 700 and greater than or equal to 800 has been declared by SBI. In contrast to its standard rate of 9.30 percent, SBI's top loan rate under the campaign rates offer is 9 percent for borrowers with scores greater than or equal to 800.

In contrast to the typical rate of 9.40 percent, the rate for scores between 750 and 799 is 9.10 percent. Last but not least, the rate is 9.20 percent instead of the standard 9.50 percent for credit scores between 700 and 749.