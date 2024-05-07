Good News For ICICI NRI Customers; Make UPI Payments To India With International Mobile Number –Check Steps To Activate Facility

Good News For ICICI NRI Customers; Bank Allows UPI Payments To India With International Mobile Number

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has announced that it has enabled NRI customers to use their international mobile number to make UPI payments instantly in India. NRI customers of the Bank can make UPI payments by scanning any Indian QR code, sending money to a UPI ID or any Indian mobile number or Indian bank account.

"With this facility, the NRI customers of the Bank can make payments for their utility bills, merchant and e-commerce transactions with their international mobile number registered with their NRE / NRO bank account held with ICICI Bank in India," ICICI Bank said in a statement

The Bank has made this service available through its mobile banking app, iMobile Pay. Earlier, NRIs had to register an Indian mobile number with their banks to make UPI payments.

"To bring forth this facility, ICICI Bank has leveraged on the international infrastructure laid down by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for convenient usage of UPI across countries," it added.

ICICI Bank is offering this facility across 10 countries namely USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Check out 6 easy steps to activate UPI facility on international mobile number using iMobile Pay

Step 1: Log in to iMobile Pay app

Step 2: Click on ‘UPI Payments’

Step 3: Verify Mobile Number

Step 4: Click on Manage –> My Profile

Step 5: Create new UPI ID (select from the suggested options)

Step 6: Select the Account Number -> Submit

“We are delighted to partner with NPCI to launch the UPI facility on international mobile number through iMobile Pay. With this facility, our NRI customers residing in 10 countries do not need to switch to an Indian mobile number to pay using UPI," Sidharatha Mishra, Head – Digital Channels and Partnerships, ICICI Bank said.