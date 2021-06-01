हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
EPFO

Good news for PF subscribers! 8.5 % interest on Provident Fund deposits to be credited on THIS date

Last year, the PF subscribers waited for around 8 to 10 months to get their interest rate. Previously, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation had kept the interest rate unchanged at 8.5 percent. Besides, the EPFO had asked employees to withdraw more money amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Good news for PF subscribers! 8.5 % interest on Provident Fund deposits to be credited on THIS date

Around 6 crore government employees, who contribute to the Provident Fund will be benefitted as the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) plans to credit 8.5 percent interest for FY21 in the respective account of employees.
 
As per sources, the Labour Ministry had given a go-ahead to the proposal in this regard and interest will be credited into beneficiaries account by July end itself.  

Last year, the PF subscribers waited for around 8 to 10 months to get their interest rate.  

Previously, the Employees Provident Fund Organisation had kept the interest rate unchanged at 8.5 percent. Besides, the EPFO had asked employees to withdraw more money amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Since FY14, EPFO has consistently generated returns of over 8.5 percent. A high EPF interest rate along with compounding makes a significant difference to the gains of subscribers. This is despite the fact that EPFO has consistently followed a conservative approach towards investment, putting the highest emphasis on the safety and preservation of the principal first approach. The risk appetite of EPFO is very low since it involves investing poor man's retirement savings also," the Labour Ministry had said in a statement.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
EPFOPF accountProvident fundLabour MinistryCOVID-19
Next
Story

Big news for PNB account holders! Home loan gets cheaper as bank reduces rates from June 1

Must Watch

PT10M20S

COVID-19: New cases fall steadily since May 10, says Health Ministry