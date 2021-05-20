Good news for PNB account holders! Doorstep banking charges reduced, know about the new charges here

New Delhi: Amidst the onslaught of the second wave of COVID-19 Pandemic, banks are giving several facilities to their customers.

Bank Customers now don’t have to venture out to bank branches for a host of services, as they can avail them sitting at the comfort of their homes.

Although these services also come with a small fee, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced further delight for its customers. Punjab National Bank has reduced the charges of Doorstep Banking for its millions of customers.

Now PNB customers will have to pay only Rs 50 to get cash through Doorstep Banking. PNB has given the information about the reduction in charges through a tweet.

"Announcement. In view of the Pandemic, cash withdrawal service through Doorstep Banking has been reduced to Rs 50. For more information, log on to: https://psbdsb.in. Now stay in & stay safe!," PNB said in a tweet.

Get cash delivered to your home

If you need cash, then you can get it delivered to your home through PNB’S doorstep service. The minimum limit for this is Rs 1,000, while the maximum limit is Rs 10,000. One can avail this through AePS (Aadhaar Enabled Payment System) or debit card.