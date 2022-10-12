Good news for PNB customers! Take an instant loan of Rs 8 lakh by just doing THIS

New Delhi: Festive season is approaching rapidly. Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank's customers can celebrate double happiness as the bank is giving huge benefits to its customers. If you are also a customer of PNB Bank and need money in an emergency, now you do not have to worry. The bank has brought a special facility for you.

The public lender is giving its customers the facility of a loan of 8 lakh rupees easily. If you are interested, you can take money from the bank. Let us figure out how you can take advantage of it. (Also Read: Invest in THIS post office scheme to get Rs 16 lakh in 10 years; check details here)

The process to get the loan

PNB is giving benefits through Insta Loan. What you have to do is just have to enter your mobile number and Aadhaar number. After this, you will get a personal loan easily. The bank has tweeted on the micro-blogging platform about the process. (Also Read: WhatsApp update: Check out FIVE BIG upcoming features of WhatsApp in Pics)

What PNB has tweeted?

Punjab National Bank tweeted, 'Now taking a loan from the bank is as easy as ordering food. If you are looking for a personal loan with low-interest rates, you can apply for Insta Loan from Punjab National Bank. For more information, you can also visit the website.

Who can get the benefit of the scheme?

- One must have an employee of the central government, state government or PSU.

- You can get any time i.e there is no any-time bar to get the loan.

- The processing fee is zero.