SBI

Good news for SBI customers! Cash withdrawal rules changed, check here

The state-owned bank has now increased the cash withdrawal limit from non-home branches. 

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has recently issued a new notification for its customers explaining the new rules for cash withdrawal. The state-owned bank has now increased the cash withdrawal limit from non-home branches to support their customers in these dire times amid the pandemic. 

According to the new rules, SBI customers can now withdraw up to Rs 25,000 in a day. In a notification on Twitter, the PSB tweeted, “To support our customers in this pandemic, SBI has increased the non-home cash withdrawal limits through cheque and withdrawal form.”  

 

With the new rule in place, customers can now visit any bank branch (except the home branch) to withdraw up to Rs 25,000 from their savings account in a day. However, the limit for withdrawing cash through check has been set to up to 1 lakh rupees. 

At the same time, the limit for withdrawing cash has been increased to Rs 50 thousand to the third party, ie, to whom the check has been issued. 

According to the notification of the State Bank of India, the new rules have been implemented with immediate effect. It is important to note that the rules will remain in force till 30 September 2021.

