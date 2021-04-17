Good news for SBI customers! Convert your purchase into EMI starting at Rs 52

The State Bank of India is offering a monthly EMI option to its credit cardholders who are looking to make hefty payments for their purchase. As per sbicard.com — the official website of SBI Card — the tenure months can start from 6 months and end at 24 months.

The EMI details include for 6 months, a customer needs to be Rs 177.5 per Rs 1,000 purchase, for 12-months tenure, the EMI stands at Rs 93.5. For 24 months, it would be Rs 51.90

In a tweet, the SBI Card informed, "Large payments shouldn’t get in the way of making memories. Flexipay simplifies your large payments into easy installments so that you can make the memories of a lifetime!"

According to the SBI card claims, the customers will be able to convert their purchase into Flexipay within 30 days of the transaction which should be Rs 500 and the minimum booking amount is Rs 2500.

"Flexipay is a facility offered to existing SBI credit cardholders to convert their big purchases into easy monthly installments. Any SBI Cardholder, with a transaction greater than ₹500 can convert the said transaction into Flexipay within 30 days. Please note delinquent or blocked cardholders would not be able to avail of this service," the website read.

Live TV

#mute