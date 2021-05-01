Good news for taxpayers! Last date extended for filing TDS, belated tax returns

Taking note of the pandemic, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) announced an extension in the last date for filing several statutory returns, including tax deducted at source (TDS) in some cases.

The decision is expected to bring respite to many taxpayers who haven’t been able to file their TDS due to the ongoing pandemic. According to CBDT’s official statement, taxpayers, who have received a notice, can file their tax returns, responding to appeals to commissioners, and raising objections on orders of dispute resolution panels. T

Taxpayers can submit the filings that were due on April 1 or later till the end of May or until the last date specified in the notice.

CBDT said, “These relaxations are the latest among the initiatives taken by the government to ease compliance for taxpayers and to grant them respite during these difficult times.”

Meanwhile, taxpayers can file their belated tax returns for the financial year 2021 until 31 May 2021. The previous late for filing belated tax returns was 31 March 2021.

“It has also been decided that time for payment of the amount payable under the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Act, 2020, without an additional amount, shall be further extended to 30th June 2021,” the statement read.

