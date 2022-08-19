Good news for UPI users! Soon you can do transactions via UPI in UK

New Delhi: Users in India have swiftly made UPI their preferred method of payment. A few other countries have also received the digital payment solution. UPI users will soon be able to conduct transactions in the United Kingdom. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), the company behind UPI, has partnered with PayXpert, a UK-based payment solutions provider, to increase the acceptability of UPI's payment solutions in the UK.

Through this partnership, PayXpert's Android point-of-sale (POS) machines in the UK will be able to accept payments made in person using Indian payment methods, starting with QR code payments based on UPI and eventually adding support for RuPay card payments.

In India, UPI is currently used for person-to-person (P2P) and person-to-merchant (P2M) transactions between individuals and businesses. As per NPCI, UPI reached $ 940 billion (39 billion transactions) in volume in 2021, which is comparable to 31% of India's GDP.

This new partnership is anticipated to make payments easier for millions of Indian students as well as the over 500,000 Indians who visit the UK annually as visitors. This amount is anticipated to increase significantly. Through the agreement, Indian tourists will have a simple and convenient option to pay in the UK.

“The UPI and the RuPay payment schemes are great names to add to PayXpert’s portfolio of international payment options available on our POS devices. It will open up a new field of opportunity for us in the UK and further strengthen the capability of our solution for UK merchants”, David Armstrong, Managing Director, PayXpert in the UK said.

“We are excited to announce that we have partnered with PayXpert as our very first acquirer for UPI in the UK. With this development, Indians traveling to the UK will be able to enjoy the benefits of UPI’s payments platform through PayXpert’s POS devices. This collaboration is an important milestone for us and we plan on augmenting the facility of RuPay card payments in the near future”, said Anubhav Sharma, Head of International Business – Partnership, Business Development & Marketing, NIPL.