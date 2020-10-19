Good news! Now get a more convenient, secured Aadhaar PVC Card – Details here

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body has introduced a more secured Aadhaar card called the PVC Card. Basically it is the same Aadhaar card that you possess, however the Aadhaar PVC Card has made physical carrying of it has more convenient and it comes with better security features.

What is Aadhaar PVC Card?

The Aadhaar PVC Card is not only easy to carry and durable, it has a digitally signed secure QR code with photograph and demographic details with multiple security features. It can be ordered online through uidai.gov.in or resident.uidai.gov.in using Aadhaar number, Virtual ID or Enrolment ID. Users can do so by paying a nominal charge of Rs 50. Aadhaar PVC Card is delivered to the resident’s address by speed post.

UIDAI has tweeted:

#AadhaarInYourWallet

Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet.

Click on the link https://t.co/bzeFtgsIvR to order your Aadhaar PVC card. #OrderAadhaarOnline #AadhaarPVCcard pic.twitter.com/b2ebbOu30I — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 9, 2020

What are the security features of Aadhaar PVC Card?

Aadhaar PVC Card contains the following security features.

Secure QR Code

Hologram

Micro text

Ghost image

Issue Date & Print Date

Guilloche Pattern

Embossed Aadhaar Logo

What are the modes of payment for Aadhaar PVC Card?

Payment can be made using the following online modes:

Credit Card

Debit Card

Net Banking

UPI

How can you order Aadhaar PVC Card?

You can raise "Aadhaar Card" request can by visiting the UIDAI Official Website or Resident Portal using 12 digits Aadhaar Number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID. Request can also be raised using registered or non-registered mobile number. If you do so with your registered Mobile Number, the OTP/TOTP will be received on the particular registered Mobile number. For non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number, OTP will be received on Non-Registered/ Alternate Mobile number.