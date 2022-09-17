Good news! SBI waives off SMS charges from Mobile fund transfers; Now avail banking service for FREE

NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
SBI informed that users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges using USSD services. Just dial *99# & avail Banking services absolutely free, it added.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Varun Yadav|Last Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 08:36 PM IST
New Delhi: In an effort to promote fund/money transfers via mobile banking among marginal and poor people, India’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) has announced to waive off SMS charges on mobile fund transfers. It will eventually decrease the burden from the shoulders of users and make mobile fund transfers cheaper and convenient.

SBI informed that users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges using USSD services. Just dial *99# & avail Banking services absolutely free, it added.

It shared an infographic on its official twitter handle and wrote, “SMS charges now waived off on mobile fund transfers! Users can now conveniently transact without any additional charges.”

What is USSD service?

An acronymn for Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) is a service used for fund transfers, checking account balance, generating bank statement, and many more. This service works on feature phones and let users to avail banking service without a smartphone and Internet connection. It allows users to avail the simple banking services like fund transfer or account statement without a smartphone or Internet connection by using mobile banking through the *99# code.

SBI added in the infographic that users can avail the services without any additional cost including send money, Request Money, Account Balance, Mini Statement, and Change UPI PIN.

